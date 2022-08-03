Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Resilience during a pandemic; Rob Burns in the race for lieutenant governor

Published August 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST
child covid vaccine queen's health systems
The Queen's Health Systems
Amari Chang, 11, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for children of employees of The Queen's Health Systems on Nov. 3, 2021.
  • In The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner examines the science behind COVID resilience. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article (subscription required) here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair delves into Christina Jedra's article about UH Task Force detecting jet fuel in Navy water after it was declared safe | Full Story
  • Realtor and Local Motion founder Rob Burns pivots from the world of business to public service in the race for lieutenant governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here 
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi highlights efforts to provide Hawaiian immersion classes after an important court decision
  • Deloris Guttman, founder and curator of the Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum, shares stories of notable historical figures who comprise Black history in Hawaiʻi

Tags

The Conversation covidpoliticsElectionNative Hawaiianhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
