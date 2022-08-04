Donate
The science behind pandemic resilience

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST
On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 21 deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week. Also this week, thousands of Hawaiʻi families are sending their keiki back to school. In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses COVID resilience.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
