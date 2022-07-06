The Conversation: Kauaʻi utility set to expand; Film explores dual facets of surfer Gerry Lopez
- Listener feedback resonates following yesterday's call-in show with Board of Water Supply's Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau
- On The Long View, political analyst Neal Milner reviews election forecasts with midterms just around the corner
- Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair shares new CB/HNN poll results in the governor's race | Full Story
- The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative plans to expand and is preparing an environmental impact statement, which is part of its habitat conservation plan.
- A noted surfer, author and actor is the subject of a new film "The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez"