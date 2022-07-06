Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

How will the recent Supreme Court decisions affect the 2022 election?

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 6, 2022 at 8:12 PM HST
Supreme Court Abortion Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade 062422
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
/
FR171825 AP
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

It’s anyone's guess how the controversial decisions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court in the last couple of weeks will affect the midterm elections. In Hawaiʻi, the primary and general elections are just around the corner. That’s the topic in this bi-weekly segment of The Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content