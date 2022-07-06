How will the recent Supreme Court decisions affect the 2022 election?

It’s anyone's guess how the controversial decisions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court in the last couple of weeks will affect the midterm elections. In Hawaiʻi, the primary and general elections are just around the corner. That’s the topic in this bi-weekly segment of The Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.