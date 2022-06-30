The Conversation: Challenges arise for HTA funding; Reviving the lost art of Hawaiian puppetry
- Rep. Richard Onishi explains the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau's opposition to the contract between the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton recaps the first forum in the race for governor | Full Story
- Kumu Hula Aliʻi Mitchell shares the lost art of hula kiʻi, or Hawaiian puppetry. Learn about his upcoming exhibition here
- Aiko Yamashiro of the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities describes this year's Hawaiʻi History Day competition