The Conversation: Combatting rabbit hemorrhagic disease; New mass bailout initiative
- State Veterinarian Dr. Isaac Maeda provides insight on rabbit hemorrhagic disease at Kula Farms on Maui
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains the community group behind a mass bailout initiative, "Bring Your ʻOhana Home"
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair discusses a female inmate's apparent suicide at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Analyst Neal Milner explains the way internal strife causes dysfunction within organizations in this segment of The Long View
- Department of Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio describes the state's new HI-CAN job search site, and career coach Koyu Wenty shares tips on navigating a career change