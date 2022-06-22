Here are some new services available for Hawaiʻi job seekers

The nation’s unemployment rate continues to hover at 3.6%, but Hawaiʻi's unemployment rate is higher at 4.2%. But it’s not all bad news. If you are still searching for a job or a new career, there are a couple of new services available to speed that process along.

The first was rolled out last week by the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. It’s called the Hawaiʻi Career Acceleration Navigator. The Conversation sat down with Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio to learn more about what makes this job search website unique.

Another service available to help job seekers is career coaching. Oʻahu resident Koyu Wenty just started her career coaching business after years as a recruiter for Southwest Airlines. She connected with The Conversation to share more about how having an extra set of eyes and job hunting experience can benefit someone looking for a new career.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.