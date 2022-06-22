Donate
The Conversation

Here are some new services available for Hawaiʻi job seekers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign in front of a store in early December in Arlington, Va. U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs in February, as hiring picked up sharply from the previous month.
Olivier Douliery
/
AFP via Getty Images
.

The nation’s unemployment rate continues to hover at 3.6%, but Hawaiʻi's unemployment rate is higher at 4.2%. But it’s not all bad news. If you are still searching for a job or a new career, there are a couple of new services available to speed that process along.

The first was rolled out last week by the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. It’s called the Hawaiʻi Career Acceleration Navigator. The Conversation sat down with Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio to learn more about what makes this job search website unique.  

Another service available to help job seekers is career coaching. Oʻahu resident Koyu Wenty just started her career coaching business after years as a recruiter for Southwest Airlines. She connected with The Conversation to share more about how having an extra set of eyes and job hunting experience can benefit someone looking for a new career.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
