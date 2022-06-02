The Conversation: Expanding Papahānaumokuākea; Green energy goals
- Former lawmaker Solomon Kahoʻohalahala and biologist Hoku Cody cover the proposed expansion of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument | Full Story
- Blue Planet Foundation Executive Director Melissa Miyashiro provides a progress report on our green energy goals | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio says Hawaiʻi's public school facilities are falling behind in repairs | Full Story
- Creative Artists Agency booking agent Lanell Rumion offers advice on how local entertainers can find success in the industry | Full Story