Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

With the return of live concerts, a booking agent shares what it's like to represent the artists

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM HST
generic music concert
Pixabay
/

The resurgence of live concerts across the country shows no signs of slowing down. The demand for live events has also increased the workload of booking agents. They represent musical artists on the live touring scene. So what’s it like to be so close to the action?

The Conversation sat down with Los Angeles-based booking agent Lanell Rumion of Creative Artists Agency — one of the most influential talent agencies in the world. She shared her path to becoming an agent, and some tips for local aspiring artists. Rumion's family has roots on Kauaʻi and she's one of the few in the industry with Native Hawaiian ancestry.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation music
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Content