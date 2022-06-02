With the return of live concerts, a booking agent shares what it's like to represent the artists

The resurgence of live concerts across the country shows no signs of slowing down. The demand for live events has also increased the workload of booking agents. They represent musical artists on the live touring scene. So what’s it like to be so close to the action?

The Conversation sat down with Los Angeles-based booking agent Lanell Rumion of Creative Artists Agency — one of the most influential talent agencies in the world. She shared her path to becoming an agent, and some tips for local aspiring artists. Rumion's family has roots on Kauaʻi and she's one of the few in the industry with Native Hawaiian ancestry.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.