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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Kathy Griffin - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM HST
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hawaii theatre

All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back legendary comedian, actress, TV host and gifted entertainer Kathy Griffin. She has a gig tomorrow at Hawaiʻi Theatre, her only show in the islands on this tour. She tells Dave about why it's called "New Face, New Tour," gets into her unique relationship with the government via her activism, classic stories about experiences with Quentin Tarantino and appearing in "Pulp Fiction," and much more!

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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
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