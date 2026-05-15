Kathy Griffin - Dave Lawrence Interviews
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All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back legendary comedian, actress, TV host and gifted entertainer Kathy Griffin. She has a gig tomorrow at Hawaiʻi Theatre, her only show in the islands on this tour. She tells Dave about why it's called "New Face, New Tour," gets into her unique relationship with the government via her activism, classic stories about experiences with Quentin Tarantino and appearing in "Pulp Fiction," and much more!