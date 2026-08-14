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Dave Lawrence Interviews

Javon Jackson - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:26 PM HST
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big island jazz and blues festival

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes one of the stars of the upcoming Maui Jazz and Blues Fest, which is Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, at the Ritz Kapalua. Javon Jackson is not only a talented sax player with a lot of great stories, but a cat with a new album covering one of music's greatest artists: Bob Dylan. Jackson Plays Dylan was released earlier this year, and we hear some today, plus learn about the album, his appearance on Maui, and dig into some of his incredible stories! One hard to believe tale he shares is his journey from a young teenager intent on joining Al Blakey and his Jazz Messengers, to heading off to Boston and Berklee College of Music to make that happen! Hear that and more!

Complete interview

Dave Lawrence Interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
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