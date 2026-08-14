Javon Jackson - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes one of the stars of the upcoming Maui Jazz and Blues Fest, which is Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, at the Ritz Kapalua. Javon Jackson is not only a talented sax player with a lot of great stories, but a cat with a new album covering one of music's greatest artists: Bob Dylan. Jackson Plays Dylan was released earlier this year, and we hear some today, plus learn about the album, his appearance on Maui, and dig into some of his incredible stories! One hard to believe tale he shares is his journey from a young teenager intent on joining Al Blakey and his Jazz Messengers, to heading off to Boston and Berklee College of Music to make that happen! Hear that and more!

Complete interview