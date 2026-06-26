Clive Davis - Remembering The Giant - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence sends off one of the biggest names ever in music. Clive Davis is hard to sum up. Passing away Monday at 94, Clive Davis was among the most important record company moguls. He started as an entertainment attorney, became a huge record executive, was a critical A&R guy — that's Artists and Repertoire, the people who signed the acts. He was a producer, a visionary who would pair artists with songs.

Today, we're including memories of Clive from four artists who were our guests over the years. We're also including songs that Clive is associated with in his long and storied career. We open with The Outlaws, a southern rock band Clive championed to success. Dionne Warwick, one of his oldest friends, comes next, along with a song from her catalog that Clive was responsible for. Earth, Wind and Fire also owe a lot to Clive, and bassist Verdine White explained that to us years ago, as well. Judy Collins, while not a client of Clive, was a lifelong friend, and shared some cool personal Clive stories. Plus we reminisce about Clive's impact on Carlos Santana. Finally, Blue Oyster Cult's Eric Bloom shared two fun Clive stories, including when they auditioned for Clive in a conference room with fluorescent lights at the famous Blackrock building in New York.

Aloha, Clive. Lots of love and blessings!