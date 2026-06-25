Kool and The Gang's Robert "Kool" Bell - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back legendary American band Kool and The Gang, and band leader, bassist Robert "Kool" Bell. The band will perform tomorrow evening at Wet'n'Wild Hawaii, the waterpark in Kapolei, with the Friday night show their only concert in the islands. Back for his fifth time with Dave, Kool shares stories from their wild beginnings in Jersey City, and draws the connection to jazz giants like Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis, plus much more in this special chat.

See the complete Zoom interview: