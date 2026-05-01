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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Dave Mason Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM HST
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Today, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence sends off a six time guest, with strong local connections. Traffic legend, solo artist, major collaborator, singer/guitarist Dave Mason, passed away April 19th at his place in Nevada; he was 79, and sadly had been scheduled to record a new chat with Dave Lawrence this past Monday. We review highlights from six interviews over 15 years, and music to go along with it to honor this sometime Maui resident and longtime guest.

MORE DAVE:

Watch their 2011 conversation:

Also hear interviews from 2015, 2018, 2020, 2024, and 2025.

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Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
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