Dave Mason Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

Today, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence sends off a six time guest, with strong local connections. Traffic legend, solo artist, major collaborator, singer/guitarist Dave Mason, passed away April 19th at his place in Nevada; he was 79, and sadly had been scheduled to record a new chat with Dave Lawrence this past Monday. We review highlights from six interviews over 15 years, and music to go along with it to honor this sometime Maui resident and longtime guest.

MORE DAVE:

Watch their 2011 conversation:

Also hear interviews from 2015, 2018, 2020, 2024, and 2025.

