Manu Minute: Hawaiʻi's endemic duck

Did you know that Hawaiʻi has an endemic species of duck? This native waterfowl, called the Koloa maoli, resemble introduced mallard ducks, but they have a quack all their own.

Koloa used to inhabit nearly all of the islands, but now their largest populations are on Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.

While they nest year-round, the peak time for duckling spotting is in the mid-to-late spring. A female Koloa may lay and hatch up to 10 ducklings at a time!

AMTJ_Koloa Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio credit: Dan Lane, Xeno Canto XC235005

