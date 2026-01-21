Pacific News Minute: Treaty to protect international waters takes effect

The world’s first legally binding agreement to protect marine life in international waters took effect over the weekend. It’s a turning point for global ocean conservation.

The High Seas Treaty governs nearly half of the planet’s surface — the large ocean areas beyond any single country's jurisdiction.

Annika Hammerschlag / AP FILE - A clownfish swims at Havannah Harbour, off the coast of Efate Island, Vanuatu, July 20, 2025.

After nearly two decades of negotiations, the treaty aims to combat mounting threats to these international waters. That includes destructive fishing, pollution, and climate change.

The treaty became legally binding 120 days after ratification by 60 countries. It reached that milestone in September.

As of now, 83 countries have ratified the agreement, including major maritime powers such as China and Japan.

The United States has signed but not ratified the treaty, meaning it can participate as an observer but won’t have voting rights.

The treaty establishes Marine Protected Areas on the high seas, which currently sees protection of only about 1% of these waters.

Ratifying countries are now required to cooperate on ocean science and technology.

They also need to enforce environmental impact assessments for harmful activities.

Conservationists are urging swift action to meet the global goal of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

The treaty’s first conference is scheduled to meet within a year.