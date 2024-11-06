Pacific News Minute: French Polynesia to tighten regulations on whale-based tourism

French Polynesia is one of a handful of Pacific Islands that allow tourists to swim with humpback whales. However, the activity’s popularity has raised concerns over potential harm to the animals.

Humpback whales travel through the warm waters of French Polynesia every year. They give birth, rest and nourish their young before their long migration down to Antarctica.

According to Tahiti Tourism, the number of certified whale-based tourism operators in those islands rose over the past year from 60 to 90.

But a report by the country in April said “increasing pressure on whales from human activities poses a considerable risk to these fragile animals.”

The Guardian reported that next year, French Polynesia will tighten some regulations for whale-based tourism. Only three boats will be permitted to approach a whale at the same time. However, divers will be able to swim closer to the mammals as the current limit will be reduced from 100 feet to 50 feet.

Some in the industry say the new rules don’t go far enough.

Earlier this year, Indigenous leaders from several Pacific Islands signed a treaty granting whales "legal personhood" in a combined effort to protect them.

The treaty provides whales with certain rights, including the right to freedom of movement, healthy oceans, and the restoration of their populations.

