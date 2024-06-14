© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pacific News Minute: France's president suspends voting reforms in New Caledonia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:26 AM HST
A woman waves a Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flag in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024.
Nicolas Job
/
AP
A woman waves a Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flag in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024.

France's president has suspended controversial voting reforms in New Caledonia. This follows a month of the worst violence in the French Pacific territory in decades.

The riots in May were sparked by anger among Indigenous Kanak people over constitutional changes backed by the government in Paris.

The reforms would have given greater voting rights to French residents living in the archipelago, located about 800 miles east of Australia.

Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flags during a gathering in Paris, Thursday May 16, 2024. Violence raged across New Caledonia for the third consecutive day Thursday, hours after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory, boosting security forces' powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: Tensions heighten in New Caledonia as protests turn violent
Derrick Malama

France has ruled New Caledonia since the 1800s when it was a global power. However, many Kanaks still resent the French government’s power over their islands and want independence.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of emergency in the territory soon after the violence began.

France sent hundreds of troops to help police end the revolt that included shootings, clashes, looting and arson. Nine people died and hundreds were injured.

People demonstrate as French President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade drives past in in Noumea, New Caledonia, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Macron has landed in riot-hit New Caledonia, having crossed the globe by plane from Paris in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago wracked by deadly unrest and where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: French president arrives in New Caledonia in attempt to quell unrest
Derrick Malama

The unrest even drew a rare visit by the president to the territory. Hundreds of tourists were stranded for days as the clashes forced the closure of the airport in the capital of Nouméa.

At a Wednesday news conference in Paris, Macron said his decision to suspend voting reforms for New Caledonia was taken to "give every chance to dialogue and a return to order" in the territory.

The French government has extended an overnight curfew across the archipelago until June 17.
Tags
Pacific News Minute New CaledoniaFranceGovernment
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
Related Stories