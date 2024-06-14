Pacific News Minute: France's president suspends voting reforms in New Caledonia

France's president has suspended controversial voting reforms in New Caledonia. This follows a month of the worst violence in the French Pacific territory in decades.

The riots in May were sparked by anger among Indigenous Kanak people over constitutional changes backed by the government in Paris.

The reforms would have given greater voting rights to French residents living in the archipelago, located about 800 miles east of Australia.

France has ruled New Caledonia since the 1800s when it was a global power. However, many Kanaks still resent the French government’s power over their islands and want independence.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of emergency in the territory soon after the violence began.

France sent hundreds of troops to help police end the revolt that included shootings, clashes, looting and arson. Nine people died and hundreds were injured.

The unrest even drew a rare visit by the president to the territory. Hundreds of tourists were stranded for days as the clashes forced the closure of the airport in the capital of Nouméa.

At a Wednesday news conference in Paris, Macron said his decision to suspend voting reforms for New Caledonia was taken to "give every chance to dialogue and a return to order" in the territory.

The French government has extended an overnight curfew across the archipelago until June 17.