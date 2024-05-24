© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute: French president arrives in New Caledonia in attempt to quell unrest

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:23 AM HST
People demonstrate as French President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade drives past in in Noumea, New Caledonia, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Macron has landed in riot-hit New Caledonia, having crossed the globe by plane from Paris in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago wracked by deadly unrest and where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Ludovic Marin/AP
/
Pool AFP
France’s president flew to New Caledonia after riots have left at least seven people dead. He met with local officials in an urgent attempt to calm tensions in France’s Pacific territory.

President Emmanuel Macron said French security forces will remain on New Caledonia as long as necessary.

The archipelago of islands located about 800 miles east of Australia is a French territory.

Macron discussed the resources needed to repair the damage caused by more than a week of shootings, arson and other violence.

The riots were sparked by anger among Indigenous Kanak people over constitutional changes backed by Paris that would give greater voting rights to French residents living in the islands.

Speaking after a day of meetings with Kanak leaders who want independence and pro-Paris leaders who do not, Macron said he wants to leave time for both sides to come up with an alternate agreement for the archipelago’s future.

The Guardian reports nearly 400 public buildings, businesses, shops and homes have been destroyed by fires set by rioters in just over a week.

The closure of banks and the destruction of many ATMs have made it difficult to obtain cash, which is widely used in the archipelago.
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
