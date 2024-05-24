Pacific News Minute: French president arrives in New Caledonia in attempt to quell unrest

France’s president flew to New Caledonia after riots have left at least seven people dead. He met with local officials in an urgent attempt to calm tensions in France’s Pacific territory.

President Emmanuel Macron said French security forces will remain on New Caledonia as long as necessary.

The archipelago of islands located about 800 miles east of Australia is a French territory.

Macron discussed the resources needed to repair the damage caused by more than a week of shootings, arson and other violence.

The riots were sparked by anger among Indigenous Kanak people over constitutional changes backed by Paris that would give greater voting rights to French residents living in the islands.

Speaking after a day of meetings with Kanak leaders who want independence and pro-Paris leaders who do not, Macron said he wants to leave time for both sides to come up with an alternate agreement for the archipelago’s future.

The Guardian reports nearly 400 public buildings, businesses, shops and homes have been destroyed by fires set by rioters in just over a week.

The closure of banks and the destruction of many ATMs have made it difficult to obtain cash, which is widely used in the archipelago.