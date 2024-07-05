© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute: Activist held in jail for deadly New Caledonia riot

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:21 AM HST
Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flags during a gathering in Paris, Thursday May.16, 2024. Violence raged across New Caledonia for the third consecutive day Thursday, hours after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory, boosting security forces' powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla/AP
/
AP
FILE - Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flags during a gathering in Paris, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

An Indigenous pro-independence activist from the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia is being held in jail pending charges of deadly rioting.

Christophe Tein is the Kanak leader of the pro-independence group accused by Paris of organizing the weeks of unrest in New Caledonia. The group’s members have denied the accusation.

He says he considers himself a “political prisoner.”

A wave of rioting and looting erupted in New Caledonia in mid-May over a proposed electoral reform. Kanak people feared the plan would leave them in a permanent minority compared with the French from the mainland, putting independence hopes out of reach.

Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: New Caledonia police arrest riot suspects
Derrick Malama

French officials in the territory say the violence left nine dead, while more than 1,500 people were arrested.

Authorities have placed Tein under judicial investigation on suspicion of colluding in attempted murder and other charges.

The French news agency AFP reports Tein was one of seven pro-independence activists transferred to France in June from the territory, more than 10,000 miles from Paris. The move sparked more rioting in New Caledonia.

France’s Human Rights League said in a statement the activists’ detention on the mainland was “a serious infringement of their right to private and family life.”
