© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pacific News Minute: New Caledonia police arrest riot suspects

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:43 AM HST
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Nicolas Job/AP
/
AP
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia detained 11 people on Wednesday. Authorities suspect them of having a role in the deadly violence that swept the archipelago last month.

The territory’s Indigenous Kanak people have long wanted to break free from France.

The detentions were part of an ongoing police investigation launched after the unrest first erupted. The violence led to nine deaths and the widespread destruction of businesses and homes.

A woman waves a Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flag in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024.
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: France's president suspends voting reforms in New Caledonia
Derrick Malama

Those taken into custody include the leader of a pro-independence group.

French officials allege the group played a major role in the riots over contested voting reforms for New Caledonia, which is located 800 miles east of Australia.

The revolt prompted France to declare a state of emergency on the archipelago.

A judicial investigation will decide whether police have gathered sufficient evidence to warrant formal charges.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has suspended the reforms that would have altered voting rights in New Caledonia.

With the unrest now subsiding, the territory this week shortened its overnight curfew.

It also reopened the international airport that was closed to commercial flights for more than a month.

New Caledonia's hale at the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture is fully adorned with artworks and gifts.
Local News
'A Pacific notion of presence': FestPAC attendees show solidarity for New Caledonia
Cassie Ordonio

Tags
Pacific News Minute New CaledoniaFranceGovernment
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
Related Stories