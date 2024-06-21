Pacific News Minute: New Caledonia police arrest riot suspects

The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia detained 11 people on Wednesday. Authorities suspect them of having a role in the deadly violence that swept the archipelago last month.

The territory’s Indigenous Kanak people have long wanted to break free from France.

The detentions were part of an ongoing police investigation launched after the unrest first erupted. The violence led to nine deaths and the widespread destruction of businesses and homes.

Those taken into custody include the leader of a pro-independence group.

French officials allege the group played a major role in the riots over contested voting reforms for New Caledonia, which is located 800 miles east of Australia.

The revolt prompted France to declare a state of emergency on the archipelago.

A judicial investigation will decide whether police have gathered sufficient evidence to warrant formal charges.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has suspended the reforms that would have altered voting rights in New Caledonia.

With the unrest now subsiding, the territory this week shortened its overnight curfew.

It also reopened the international airport that was closed to commercial flights for more than a month.