Pacific News Minute: Tensions heighten in New Caledonia as protests turn violent

The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia remains under a state of emergency after a week of protests and violence, killing at least four people.

New Caledonia is a territory of France and an archipelago of islands in the Melanesian area of the Pacific, about 800 miles east of Australia.

This week, France’s parliament took up changes to New Caledonia’s constitution when it comes to local elections.

The changes would give greater voting rights to French residents living on the islands, allowing those who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to cast ballots in provincial elections.

Opponents say the measure will benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize the Kanak people.

Pro-independence supporters have long wanted to break free from France and they say this action would give an unfair advantage to opponents of independence.

Police say several hundred people have been injured since Monday, when protests turned violent. The French government has sent more police reinforcements from France.

There have been decades of tensions on the archipelago between Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonizers who want to remain part of France.