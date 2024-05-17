© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute: Tensions heighten in New Caledonia as protests turn violent

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM HST
Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flags during a gathering in Paris, Thursday May 16, 2024. Violence raged across New Caledonia for the third consecutive day Thursday, hours after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory, boosting security forces' powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla/AP
/
AP
Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) flags during a gathering in Paris, Thursday May 16, 2024. Violence raged across New Caledonia for the third consecutive day Thursday, hours after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory, boosting security forces' powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia remains under a state of emergency after a week of protests and violence, killing at least four people.

New Caledonia is a territory of France and an archipelago of islands in the Melanesian area of the Pacific, about 800 miles east of Australia.

This week, France’s parliament took up changes to New Caledonia’s constitution when it comes to local elections.

The changes would give greater voting rights to French residents living on the islands, allowing those who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to cast ballots in provincial elections.

Opponents say the measure will benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize the Kanak people.

Pro-independence supporters have long wanted to break free from France and they say this action would give an unfair advantage to opponents of independence.

Police say several hundred people have been injured since Monday, when protests turned violent. The French government has sent more police reinforcements from France.

There have been decades of tensions on the archipelago between Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonizers who want to remain part of France.
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
