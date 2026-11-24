Immigration authorities in Hawaiʻi this month arrested a Chinese national who allegedly overstayed her visa, and she is being denied release from detention on the grounds she poses a risk to national security.

Yujing Shentu received her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 2019. She calls herself an independent researcher and in recent years has written opinion pieces on China and U.S.-China relations for publications including the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and The Diplomat, an online news magazine.

Manfred Henningsen, who chaired Shentu's dissertation committee, said he's spoken to her a few times by phone since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested her on Nov. 12.

"The general frame is that she was considered to be a spy for China, but I think that is an utterly absurd charge," Henningsen told HPR.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in an email to HPR that Shentu entered the U.S. legally in April 2019 but overstayed her visa.

Many of the legal documents on her case are blocked from public view, but some details are included in a five-page decision issued in April by a Board of Immigration Appeals panel that upheld her detention.

It cited an FBI memo saying the agency is investigating Shentu because it believes she's employed by the Chinese government. It didn’t give a reason for this suspicion.

The memo, according to the panel, said Shentu was the subject of an active national security investigation and "is engaged with a foreign government in a manner that presents a national security threat."

The memo was issued on FBI letterhead by the Unit Chief of the China Foreign Influence Unit of the Counterintelligence Division, the panel's decision said.

Shentu countered that the FBI memo was based on "undisclosed intelligence, anonymous sources, and ethnic suspicion rather than on actual evidence," the panel said.

The judges said Shentu failed to establish her release wouldn't pose a danger.

Questions remain about Shentu's case

Henningsen said Shentu had problems with the Chinese government because of her environmental activism in her hometown of Hangzhou. Her parents had encouraged her to stay in the U.S. and she was hoping to get permanent residency, he said.

"She came here on a student visa to study at UH and that expired, and she applied then for the green card and this waiting period became disrupted by the intervention of the FBI and ICE," Henningsen said.

DHS served Shentu with an immigration violation notice in April 2024 — during President Joe Biden's administration. She was taken into custody 10 months later, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. She was initially released on bail and wore an electronic ankle monitor.

The FBI referred queries from HPR to prosecutors, who referred questions to DHS.

Henningsen doesn't know what to make of the situation and calls it "mysterious" and "bizarre."

Shentu, who was at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, sued ICE to win her release. She's being represented by attorneys from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle.

Hawaiʻi is a target for foreign spies

Independent of the veracity of the allegations, Shentu's case serves as a reminder that the heavy concentration of U.S. military forces in Hawaiʻi makes the islands a prime target for intelligence sleuths.

Oʻahu hosts the U.S. military's Pacific headquarters, as well as the region's top commanders for the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy.

In 2014, a U.S. Pacific Command contractor was sentenced to 7 years for giving secrets to his Chinese girlfriend.

Brian Fila, a Hawaiʻi Pacific University history professor and former intelligence officer, said Hawaiʻi is second only to Washington, D.C., as an intelligence target for China and that Beijing is interested in gathering both classified and unclassified information.

"Any readout from a conversation with an ambassador or with a senior military official, all of that is valuable," Fila said. "And you have such an opportunity here in Hawaiʻi because U.S. Pacific Command is responsible for the area of operations that includes China."

