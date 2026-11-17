President Donald Trump touched down in the Philippines on Nov. 17 to kick off his three-day tour around Asia that will later take him to China for APEC, or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

There, he will be meeting with heads of state including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and potentially with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

To help set the stage for the events to come, HPR spoke with Charles Morrison, the former president of the East-West Center. A past APEC summit attendant himself, Morrison gave context on this year's gathering.

Interview Highlights

On China hosting APEC 2026

CHARLES MORRISON: This APEC summit is quite interesting because it is in China. … Whenever a big country like the United States or China hosts APEC, it gives it a little more attention than usual, and this one I think gets quite a bit of attention because of the trilateral meeting that is supposed to take place between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and President Donald Trump. … In 2011, there were about 2,000 (to) 3,000 delegates here in Honolulu. This one is about the same. There are large delegations from many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, so it's the peak for basically leaders, government officials to get together around economic, social problems for the region and the world.

On the Trump, Xi and Putin's trilateral meeting

MORRISON: It can be more than symbolic because it kind of sets direction for the bureaucracies and the governments in the year ahead. So even though the trilateral meeting may be in some ways symbolic, there's also always some hope of having the kind of three largest nuclear powers in the world, their leaders talking to each other, that something can be accomplished either on that front where China is building up now to the level of nuclear weapons that the U.S. and Russia have, or on one of the ongoing conflicts — the Iran war or the blockade and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On AI and tariffs

MORRISON: One of the areas that they're going to talk about is digital services and AI. … In most cases in Asia, the emphasis is on digital adoption. In many countries, these digital platforms are only starting to be adopted … and so there's a danger that their industries, and particularly the smaller, medium-sized industries, will be left behind as the large power, major industries to adopt these new technologies. …

On tariffs, the Chinese have revived an old proposal to have a free trade area of the Asia and Pacific. … It's not removing tariffs, but everybody agrees that tariffs in the long term are less desirable than freer trade. What people don't agree on is "what is freer trade." And so it's a vision for the future, but it'll take many years before it's ever achieved.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.