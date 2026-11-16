Lawmakers from Alaska, Hawaiʻi and the U.S. territories on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service to reconsider a new policy that's resulted in longer delivery times for some packages to and from their communities.

Small businesses report lightweight packages are taking weeks to arrive, resulting in lost sales, customer complaints and negative reviews, the lawmakers said in a letter to David Steiner, the head of the U.S. Postal Service.

Residents said their medications, household necessities and everyday purchases are taking longer to arrive, according to the letter.

"With the holiday season approaching, this matter demands immediate attention," the letter said.

Under the new policy, Ground Advantage packages under one pound are sent primarily by boat on routes between the U.S. continent and the noncontiguous states and territories. Previously, packages of this weight traveled via a combination of air and boat.

People using Ground Advantage in the first 48 states are told their packages will be delivered in two-to-five days. But those in Hawaiʻi, Alaska and the territories have been told to expect delivery will take at least twice as long. If they want faster delivery, they need to use the more expensive alternative, Priority Mail.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, a Democrat from Hawaiʻi, and Del. James Moylan, a Republican from Guam, led a bipartisan group of nine lawmakers who signed the letter to Steiner.

Tokuda told HPR the U.S. includes unique states and communities spread across a vast area.

"We should recognize the importance of making sure that the folks that live in the non-contiguous states and territories can have equitable access to those public services that all Americans rely on, which include the U.S. Postal Service," Tokuda said in an interview.

The letter asked whether the Postal Service assessed how the change would affect residents and small businesses, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

It asked what steps USPS will take to ensure Ground Advantage remains a reliable and affordable option for noncontiguous communities.

The lawmakers asked Steiner to reply by Nov. 25.

The Postal Service received the letter and will respond directly to the members and lawmakers who sent it, spokesperson Katie Howard said in an email to HPR.

