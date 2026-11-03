Green wins second term as Hawaiʻi governor

Democratic Gov. Josh Green won a second term as Hawaiʻi governor by defeating Republican Gary Cordery on Tuesday.

Green and his running mate, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami, defeated Cordery and his running mate, Daniel Anthony, according to The Associated Press.

The first printout of results from the state Office of Elections showed the Democratic ticket had about 75% of the vote and the Republicans trailed with just over 20%.

Green's running mate in the 2022 election, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, took a leave of absence and didn't run for reelection amid an investigation into bribery allegations. A grand jury indicted Luke for bribery in July. Luke pleaded not guilty.

Both Green and Cordery listed the cost of living as their top issue.

Green touted tax cuts he worked on with the Legislature and their doubling of the earned income tax credit and food tax credit. Cordery said he would eliminate the general excise tax on food and medicine.