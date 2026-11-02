Kamehameha Schools and Maui County propose shared stewardship of West Maui water

A proposed agreement between Maui County and Kamehameha Schools would ease the transfer of key West Maui water resources to the county.

In September 2025, Kamehameha Schools acquired almost 4,000 acres in the area, which included the option to purchase the Launiupoko Irrigation Co. system.

As part of Maui County's efforts to bring public stewardship to water resources, the county has been working to negotiate a purchase with owners of West Maui water assets.

The partnership between the county and Kamehameha Schools would be another step towards that goal.

“Our work in Lahaina is to make sure we steward our lands correctly. Correctly for us means making sure we're taking care of our communities, our ‘āina, our cultural practices," said Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong.

"Kamehameha will take ownership and responsibility for the Kauaʻula surface water systems continuing service to kuleana land owners. The agreement also provides conditional water source credits for future needs on our Kuʻia lands.”

Together, the entities say they would manage the water for community needs, support Lahaina's recovery and resources for future generations.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Maui County Council and regulatory agencies.