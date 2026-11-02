© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kamehameha Schools and Maui County propose shared stewardship of West Maui water

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:35 PM HST
An image of a channel of the historic Mokuhinia pond at Mokuʻula in Lahaina.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
A channel of the historic Mokuhinia pond at Mokuʻula in Lahaina. Freshwater returned to parts of the site following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

A proposed agreement between Maui County and Kamehameha Schools would ease the transfer of key West Maui water resources to the county.

In September 2025, Kamehameha Schools acquired almost 4,000 acres in the area, which included the option to purchase the Launiupoko Irrigation Co. system.

As part of Maui County's efforts to bring public stewardship to water resources, the county has been working to negotiate a purchase with owners of West Maui water assets.

The partnership between the county and Kamehameha Schools would be another step towards that goal.

“Our work in Lahaina is to make sure we steward our lands correctly. Correctly for us means making sure we're taking care of our communities, our ‘āina, our cultural practices," said Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong.

"Kamehameha will take ownership and responsibility for the Kauaʻula surface water systems continuing service to kuleana land owners. The agreement also provides conditional water source credits for future needs on our Kuʻia lands.”

Together, the entities say they would manage the water for community needs, support Lahaina's recovery and resources for future generations.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Maui County Council and regulatory agencies.
Tags
Local News MauiWaterKamehameha Schools
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories