The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority campaign to aid tourism on Kauaʻi

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is launching a marketing campaign aimed at reviving Kauaʻi's visitor industry following Hurricane Lowell.

The island saw the biggest hit to tourism after the recent storms that hit the state. Last month visitor spending was down by 44% compared to September 2025, dropping by around $84 million, according to the HTA. The number of visitors to the island dropped by nearly 10,000, a decrease of 11,500.

HTA will launch its campaign next month. It's partnering with several companies, including Costco and Expedia, to advertise Kauaʻi businesses. The campaign will appear on television, social media and even on podcasts.

“ We know that we have to create demand. We have to build awareness and inspire travel by showcasing local Kauaʻi businesses, whether that's from the hotels to our experiences and activities, to our restaurants," Mitzi Yonezawa, HTA's chief brand officer, said. "We really want to make sure that we inspire and create demand, and then we know that we have to convert that demand. We have to turn that travel intent into bookings.”

Storm-related damage is still apparent on the island. The campaign could include an awareness component for visitors so they are reminded of the damages sustained by Kauaʻi and its community.