State requested to give $1.85M Aloun Farms, Kauaʻi Shrimp for storm recovery

The operator for Kauaʻi Shrimp is asking the state for $1.85 million to help it recover from the recent storms in Hawaiʻi.

Aloun Kauaʻi Farming is making the request to the Agribusiness Development Corporation for the three-year recovery package. It would help AKF with more than 530 acres of land used for farming, and about 140 acres for the Kauaʻi Shrimp farm. Aloun Farms acquired Kauaʻi

Shrimp in Kekaha in 2022, adding it to its portfolio of farms.

The request would help AKF cover most of its rent, license fees and other charges, including outstanding costs.

“Storm damage has left AKF facing substantial restoration costs,” said Alec Sou in a written request to the Agribusiness Development Corporation, adding that restoring its 46 shrimp ponds would cost millions of dollars. “AKF cannot carry that rebuilding burden alone while continuing to pay the full land and shared infrastructure charges.”

Hurricane Lowell had impacts throughout Kauaʻi last month, including significant damage to Kauaʻi Shrimp.

It announced it would permanently close at the end of this month because of the damage.

“After extensive damage from Hurricane Lowell on September 6th, Kauaʻi Shrimp had made a very difficult decision to close our shrimp farming operations in Kekaha. This is not how we imagined our story ending,” the company said in a social media post last month.

It said a four-day power outage affected the aeration and oxygen levels of its ponds, and that it had to manually drain the ponds, remove dead shrimp and use heavy equipment to transport material.

It estimated around $4.4 million in damages to buildings and equipment, and about $400,000 in shrimp losses.

Part of the company’s recovery plan includes preserving some of its aquaculture assets, which can provide water, feed and processing services. It says it’s talking with other operators that raise shrimp and could invest in parts of the farm.

Agribusiness Development Corporation plans on holding a special meeting as early as this week to discuss the request.