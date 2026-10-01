Kalaupapa without electricity as Nolo winds damage power lines, residents still can't return

The drinking water system for the Kalaupapa community has been repaired. Patient residents and staff had to leave the settlement on Sept. 11 because of the extended outage, after both the primary and secondary water systems failed.

“The system was flushed, the storage tanks were refilled and water was tested to confirm that an adequate and reliable drinking water supply had been restored,” states a Hawai’i Department of Health press release.

The DOH said it was poised to bring residents back to Kalaupapa last week, but held off due to Hurricane Nolo’s approach.

Now, high winds from the storm have damaged the power line that runs down the 2,000-foot pali. With no electricity, patients and residents again cannot return.

The National Park Service manages and maintains Kalaupapa’s electrical system. Hawaiian Electric offered to help fix the line, with crewmembers and a helicopter. But repairs are at a standstill as they wait for permission from the property owner who controls access at the top of the Kalaupapa Trail, where the power lines run.

“We remain focused on getting our patients home to Kalaupapa as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Dr. Diana Felton, chief of the DOH Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division, in the press release. “We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our patients and staff during this temporary relocation and we are grateful to the National Park Service, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric and our other partners who are working to restore the conditions necessary for a safe return.”

And during the time a majority of residents and employees have been absent from the settlement, there have been reports of thefts to Kalaupapa homes. This comes despite the NPS maintaining a presence during the past several weeks to secure the community. NPS, the Department of Health and local law enforcement are coordinating an investigation.

In the meantime, Kalaupapa residents are still waiting to return home.