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Kalaupapa tour has closed, honoring the wishes of its late founder

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:40 PM HST
St. Philomena Church on the Kalaupapa peninsula, one of the stops of the former guided Kalaupapa Saints Tour.
Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR
St. Philomena Church on the Kalaupapa peninsula, one of the stops of the former guided Kalaupapa Saints Tour.

The Kalaupapa Saints Tours are closed, following the death last month of owner and Kalaupapa patient resident Meli Watanuki.  The 91-year-old founded the business, and tours were operated by Honolulu-based Seawind Tours and Travel.

Watanuki’s ‘ohana made the decision last week to close the business.

“Aunty Meli was a very private person, and we want to honor her privacy in death as well,” reads a statement from Watanuki’s estate. “Regarding recent reports about the Kalaupapa tours continuing, Aunty’s grand-niece, Rosa Key, confirms that Aunty did not contemplate or intend for her tours to continue after her death. We are thankful her intent will be honored.”

Watanuki had restarted the tours last fall for the first time since their closure during the COVID pandemic. Friends and family said she was happy to have them open again, so she could share Kalaupapa’s history and honor the people who lived there.

Family and friends gathered over the past two weeks to celebrate the life of Kalaupapa patient resident Meli Watanuki, with services held in Kalaupapa (pictured here) and on O'ahu.
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Kalaupapa's Meli Watanuki leaves a legacy of faith, joy and indomitable spirit
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Seawind Tours said in a statement that guests who had paid for tour reservations will receive a refund.

Current state law requires a living patient resident to run Kalaupapa tours. The National Park Service permit would have allowed the tours to continue operating till the end of the year. NPS said in a statement it will continue to explore alternatives for visitors to experience Kalaupapa.

“Aunty’s unfortunate passing is also an opportunity for others to carry forward the legacy of sharing stories about the people of Kalaupapa and the special place that was Aunty’s chosen home,” Watanuki’s estate said.

The community is closed to the public, and non-residents need a permit to enter. There is currently no other tour option for the historic settlement.
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Local News KalaupapaMolokaʻiMaui CountyNational Park Service
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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