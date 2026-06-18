Kalaupapa tour has closed, honoring the wishes of its late founder

The Kalaupapa Saints Tours are closed, following the death last month of owner and Kalaupapa patient resident Meli Watanuki. The 91-year-old founded the business, and tours were operated by Honolulu-based Seawind Tours and Travel.

Watanuki’s ‘ohana made the decision last week to close the business.

“Aunty Meli was a very private person, and we want to honor her privacy in death as well,” reads a statement from Watanuki’s estate. “Regarding recent reports about the Kalaupapa tours continuing, Aunty’s grand-niece, Rosa Key, confirms that Aunty did not contemplate or intend for her tours to continue after her death. We are thankful her intent will be honored.”

Watanuki had restarted the tours last fall for the first time since their closure during the COVID pandemic. Friends and family said she was happy to have them open again, so she could share Kalaupapa’s history and honor the people who lived there.

Seawind Tours said in a statement that guests who had paid for tour reservations will receive a refund.

Current state law requires a living patient resident to run Kalaupapa tours. The National Park Service permit would have allowed the tours to continue operating till the end of the year. NPS said in a statement it will continue to explore alternatives for visitors to experience Kalaupapa.

“Aunty’s unfortunate passing is also an opportunity for others to carry forward the legacy of sharing stories about the people of Kalaupapa and the special place that was Aunty’s chosen home,” Watanuki’s estate said.

The community is closed to the public, and non-residents need a permit to enter. There is currently no other tour option for the historic settlement.

