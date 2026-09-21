Kauaʻi utility seeks to raise bills to cover wildfire costs
Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative says that revenue from its current electricity rates is not enough to cover rising wildfire mitigation costs.
KIUC expects to spend almost $55 million by the end of next year to implement its wildfire mitigation plan, which was approved by the state Public Utilities Commission in May.
The utility told state regulators in a recent filing that without a timely way to recoup these funds, it could face financial repercussions.
It requested that the PUC approve a new surcharge on customers’ bills. For the typical Kauaʻi resident, bills could go up by about $13 a month starting next year.
In a ruling last Thursday, the PUC allowed KIUC to record its wildfire expenses, but stopped short of greenlighting the utility to put a new surcharge on customers’ bills or recover funds through other means.
The commission said in its decision that it would continue to investigate the matter.