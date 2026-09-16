Kauaʻi County opens two post-hurricane resource centers

Kauaʻi residents have two more options to learn about recovery resources following Hurricane Lowell.

The County opened two resource centers to connect residents with nonprofit and agency partners to help recover and rebuild after the storms.

They’re at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center and the Kōloa Neighborhood Center.

The county is also closing two of its existing refuge centers in Kalāheo and Līhuʻe. The shelter in Kīlauea will remain open.

The two hurricane resource centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be an hourly shuttle from the Hanalei Colony Resort to the Hanalei resource center beginning at 9 a.m. during the week.