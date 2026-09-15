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Moving Aloha Stadium’s volcano sculpture could cost $600,000

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM HST
Volcano sculpture by Satoru Abe located at Aloha Stadium (2018)
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The Volcano sculpture by Satoru Abe has been located at Aloha Stadium for the last 45 years. The picture above was taken in 2018.

Commissioners at the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts are weighing options on what to do with the iconic metal volcano in front of Aloha Stadium.

The sculpture was created by the late local artist Satoru Abe in 1981 and has been in front of the stadium’s box office for 45 years.

The art piece needs to move because it's in the way of upcoming roadways and infrastructure for the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts does not have the money to move it.

The board is considering a few options. Those include accessing a special fund to pay for the relocation or asking state lawmakers for more money.

The board asked its executive director, Karen Ewald, to go before the Legislature during the 2027 session to ask for funds.

Relocating the art piece could cost about $600,000.
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Local News Aloha StadiumArtState Legislature
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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