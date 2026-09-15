Moving Aloha Stadium’s volcano sculpture could cost $600,000

Commissioners at the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts are weighing options on what to do with the iconic metal volcano in front of Aloha Stadium.

The sculpture was created by the late local artist Satoru Abe in 1981 and has been in front of the stadium’s box office for 45 years.

The art piece needs to move because it's in the way of upcoming roadways and infrastructure for the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts does not have the money to move it.

The board is considering a few options. Those include accessing a special fund to pay for the relocation or asking state lawmakers for more money.

The board asked its executive director, Karen Ewald, to go before the Legislature during the 2027 session to ask for funds.

Relocating the art piece could cost about $600,000.