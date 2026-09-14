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Kalaupapa residents temporarily relocated as water system undergoes repairs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:17 AM HST
Residents of the remote Kalaupapa settlement on Moloka'i's northern coast have been relocated temporarily while repairs are made on a faulty drinking water system.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
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HPR
Residents of the remote Kalaupapa settlement on Molokaʻi's northern coast have been relocated temporarily while repairs are made on a faulty drinking water system.

Kalaupapa patients and staff have temporarily left the remote peninsula because of drinking water concerns.

The state Department of Health said a key water pump that supplies the settlement has been having operational problems since the beginning of the month. Attempts to fix it were unsuccessful.

Former Hansen's disease patients who call Kalaupapa home were relocated from the settlement on Friday. They will stay at the Department of Health's Care Home on Oʻahu.

About 20 Moloka'i residents gathered last Thursday at the Kalaupapa trailhead to oppose the inaugural National Park Service hiking tour to Kalaupapa.
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Department of Health staff who work in the settlement, along with National Park Service employees, were asked to leave Kalaupapa over the weekend. Only the staff members working to repair the water system will remain.

“This is a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff while the drinking water system is repaired,” Dr. Diana Felton, chief of the DOH Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division, said in a press release. “We know that changes to care and living arrangements can be disruptive, and our priority is to ensure patients and staff have a safe and stable place to stay until an adequate and reliable drinking water supply has been restored.”

Repairs are expected to take about two weeks. Everyone will return to Kalaupapa once the drinking water supply has been restored.
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Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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