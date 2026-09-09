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Missing Kauaʻi man found dead following Hurricane Lowell

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:32 PM HST
Updated September 9, 2026 at 6:33 PM HST
People assessing damage and starting to clean up in a neighborhood on Kauaʻi following Hurricane Lowell. (Sept. 9, 2026)
Governor Josh Green
/
Flickr
People assessing damage and starting to clean up in a neighborhood on Kauaʻi following Hurricane Lowell. (Sept. 9, 2026)

Officials on Kauaʻi believe that the death of a man found along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon was connected to Hurricane Lowell.

The Kauaʻi Police Department said the 74-year-old man from Kalaheo was reporting missing in the Nōmilu Fishpond area on the south shore of the island around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Personnel from the Kauaʻi Police Department, Kauaʻi Fire Department, and Department of Land and Natural Resources searched the area but were unable to locate him.

He was found deceased around 12:45 p.m. the next day near the fishpond.

Officials believe his death was related to the storm surge from the hurricane, which impacted the area where he was found.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

His name has not been released.
Tags
Local News KauaʻiWeather
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is a managing editor for HPR's news department, working with the station's team of reporters and producers to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
See stories by Pixie Clay
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