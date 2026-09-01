New HPD chief announces leadership changes

Honolulu Police Chief David Lazar has announced his deputy chiefs along with other leadership changes at the police department.

Interim Deputy Chief Brandon Nakasato and Maj. Parker Bode are now Lazar’s permanent deputy chiefs. The recently appointed Lazar announced the changes Monday at a news conference.

Nakasato is Lazar’s second-in-command and has 27 years of experience at the Honolulu Police Department. He most recently served as interim chief of all field operations, which will continue to be his focus. Other than field operations, Nakasato’s experience also includes criminal investigations and administrative work.

He also championed HPD’s “Safer Roads, Together” traffic safety campaign to reduce poor driving behaviors and traffic crashes and fatalities.

Much of Bode's career has been in human resources. The Kamehameha Schools graduate and second-generation HPD officer will lead the department’s administrative operations. HPD said the 39-year-old is one of its youngest deputy chiefs ever.

Bode has served as Lazar’s chief of staff.

“Both Deputy Chiefs Nakasato and Bode have demonstrated steadfast dedication, integrity, and operational excellence throughout their distinguished careers,” said Don Faumuina, the president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, the state’s police union. “Their commitment to the department, to the safety of Oʻahu, and to the welfare of the officers in the field makes these appointments truly deserving.”

Another notable leadership change Lazar announced is Interim Chief Rade Vanic's assignment as assistant chief overseeing investigations.

Lazar, who was sworn in as HPD chief in early July, said he would take some time before making leadership changes.

“I made a promise … that I was not gonna select deputy chiefs right away for the Honolulu Police Department, that I would take a moment to get to know the men and women and the great work that they do, and I did just that,” Lazar said.