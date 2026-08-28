A new county pilot program is bringing locally grown food to Maui kūpuna

A new pilot program is launching to provide Maui kūpuna with locally grown produce. For the next six months, Maui County’s Department of Agriculture will support increased access to fresh food for 100 seniors each week. The Locally Grown Healthy Food for Kūpuna program starts in September.

The program is funded by the county DOA, and facilitated by the county Department of Human Concerns and Kaunoa Senior Services, in partnership with Kula-based Okoʻa Farms.

“In this program, it'll provide local food bags containing produce and prepared foods that are made from locally sourced ingredients to our kūpuna that participate in the Kaunoa Senior Services Congregate Dining Program,” Maui County DOA Director Rogerene “Kali” Arce told HPR. “These food bags are to support their food insecurity.”

Arce said the program not only supports farmers and increases fresh food access for kūpuna, but also reduces transportation costs and lowers the time from farm to table, which preserves the nutritional value of produce.

“We awarded the contract to Okoʻa Farms, and they'll be sourcing the ingredients from our local farmers as well as their own farms on the island,” Arce said.

Okoʻa will assemble the weekly food bags, then deliver them to Kaunoa Senior Services dining locations across Maui on a rotating schedule.

“It feels wonderful to mālama our kūpuna with aloha — they worked hard to build Maui and pave the path we walk today,” Okoʻa Farms co-owner Ryan Earehart said in a press release. “Being able to bring them fresh, locally grown, organic food each week is an honor and a privilege.”

After six months, if the program is successful and budget allows, Arce hopes to expand the opportunity to kūpuna on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi as well.