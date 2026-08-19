SNAP recipients who lost food may be eligible for replacement benefits

Hawaiʻi residents who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, and lost food from Hurricane Lala could get that food replaced.

The state Department of Human Services said SNAP-purchased food in refrigerators that went without power for four hours or more, or those lost in flooding, are eligible for replacement.

“Typically, after four hours, food that's unrefrigerated would spoil, so document that,” said Scott Morishige, the administrator for DHS’ Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division, which oversees state SNAP benefits.

“We know that there are many households that were impacted by extended power outages, and we know how critical SNAP is in providing food for local families, so we wanted to make sure that families know of this opportunity to request replacement benefits from us,” he added.

DHS said residents have up to 10 days after losing food to get replacement SNAP benefits. Those who do apply can receive up to what they received in benefits in August.

Recipients must send signed written statements reporting their food losses. The information in the statements must include the name of the SNAP recipient, the day of their food loss, the estimated value of the lost food, a description of how it was lost, and their contact information.

Replacement SNAP benefits are a normal feature of the program, Morishige said. They were available during the Kona low storms in March and even when there aren’t ongoing emergencies.

Gov. Josh Green, in a statement, said, “Our priority is ensuring that families have access to essential resources as they rebuild, including the ability to replace food that was lost during severe weather and prolonged power outages. These SNAP replacement benefits are an important step in supporting community resilience and helping households get back on their feet.”

More information about replacement SNAP benefits can be found on DHS’ website, or by calling the statewide public assistance phone line at 1-855-643-1643. The department has also provided a sample statement for those who are interested.