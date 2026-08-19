Have damages from Hurricane Lala? Maui County wants you to report it

Maui County is asking residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Lala to file a damage report. Reports will help officials document and understand the extent of damage and identify needs.

Filing a report does not bring direct financial aid but it does help support the county's requests for federal disaster assistance. The Maui Emergency Management Agency says reports contribute to the entire community's resilience.

“The more complete and accurate your information is, the better it can support Maui County’s request for disaster assistance,” said MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett in a press release. “Your report not only helps your own household but contributes to the resilience of our entire community.”

Residents and business owners can file only for damage to private property. They’re asked to provide as much information as possible, along with photos. Reports can be submitted here, then follow these steps:



Select what you are reporting:

Residential damage — damage to your home. Commercial/industrial damage — damage to a business property. Debris clearance — significant debris on your property, including building materials, green waste or damaged appliances.



If you have both property damage and debris, submit a separate report for each.