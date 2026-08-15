Photos: See the impacts of Hurricane Lala across Hawaiʻi

HPR is updating this page with new photos as the storm evolves. Check back regularly for the latest images.

Send your storm photos to news@hawaiipublic.org and include your name and location, and we may share them in this story or on HPR's digital platforms.

Hurricane Lala, a Category 1 hurricane, is bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall across the Hawaiian Islands. See images of clouds rolling in, fallen trees, flooding, and other scenes from around the islands.

Oahu Blinds A large tree fell across Tantalus Drive on Oʻahu on Saturday morning.

Oahu Blinds The roots of a downed tree and a partially collapsed wall are seen on Tantalus Drive on Saturday morning.

Hawaiian Electric A eucalyptus tree leans on power lines in Hāmākua on Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Maui County A large broken branch is seen pulling down power lines and blocking the road in Upcountry Maui on Saturday.

Maui County A downed tree is seen pulling down power lines in Upcountry Maui on Saturday.

Maui County A portable toilet on West Maui is seen blown over and with its door open as Hurricane Lala brought heavy rainfall and powerful winds on Saturday.

Skye Waipa Hurricane Lala brought heavy rains and strong winds to Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday morning.

Meredith Artley / HPR A large tree photographed after it fell over in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday morning.

Hawaiian Electric A fallen tree and downed utility line in Puna, Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation cleared a tree blocking Maui's Hana Highway near mile marker 19 and reopened the road at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday.



Sean Dunnington

Strong winds from Hurricane Lala bring down tree branches in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Wind and rain blow trees in Kalae on Molokaʻi on Saturday afternoon, ahead of Hurricane Lala.

Maui County Water rises over Kamehameha V Highway in Kamalō, Moloka’i on Saturday.

Maui County A fallen tree is seen blocking the road in Upcountry Maui.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.