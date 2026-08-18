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HPR wants to hear your Hurricane Lala stories

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:06 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Island Route 210 covered with debris and fallen trees during Hurricane Lala on Aug. 15, 2026.
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
Hawaiʻi Island Route 210 covered with debris and fallen trees during Hurricane Lala on Aug. 15, 2026.

Hurricane Lala downed trees and power lines, caused flash flooding and closed off parts of our islands.

But Hawaiʻi has responded. We've seen heroic acts from first responders and neighbors helping each other.

How did you weather the storm? And how are you and your community doing now? How is your community coming together? HPR wants to hear from you.

You can send an email or a voice memo to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. Or you can leave a voicemail by calling our talkback line at 808-792-8217. Your stories may be shared on air and online.
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