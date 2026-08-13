Sea Life Park now under Native Hawaiian leadership

Sea Life Park was acquired by the Hawaiian Council this week, making this the first time in the venue’s 62-year history that it will be under Native Hawaiian stewardship.

The Oʻahu park was previously led by mainland company Herschend Family Entertainment and sat on state-owned land that is leased by Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

Details of the price or reason for the transition of power were not disclosed, but Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis said the opportunity was not previously on the council’s radar until it was presented to them.

“Oftentimes you don't get to choose your kuleana or responsibility — it comes to you,” Lewis told HPR. “This is an opportunity for Hawaiians to really shine and show what we bring to the table. Oftentimes, we're just ornamental or decorative, but in this case, we get to direct, we get to curate, we get to lead the business, and we get to make sure that our stories are told the way we want them told.”

Lewis emphasized that this is an opportunity to expand the cultural knowledge and stories available at the park. He said he hopes this is a way for it to be a place that residents and kānaka maoli can see themselves going to again, stating he wants the park to be “kamaʻāina first,” beyond it being a tourist attraction.

Lewis noted Sea Life Park is already known for its marine life and beauty, but he wants to tie in connections and lessons to place, community and ʻāina to foster a more culturally grounded experience.

“Those animals are all part of our Hawaiian genealogy. They're part of our moʻokūʻauhau, our stories,” he said. “Under this curation and stewardship, not only to care for them in a way they need, but to tell their story, the genealogy that they share with us, with this place, with our homeland.”

Sea Life Park will continue normal operations with no interruptions. Lewis said the long-term plan is still being shaped, but there will be updates over the next few months.