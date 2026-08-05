Photos: Scenes of Lahaina's restoration efforts 3 years after Maui fires

Three years after the Maui wildfires devastated Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023, rebuilding continues for the West Maui community.

The fire killed at least 102 people and destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and cultural landmarks. Along with the physical loss, the fire has displaced many families and disrupted long-standing community ties to homes, businesses and employment.

These photos, taken in July 2026, document snapshots of where recovery stands three years later. While some businesses have reopened and construction has progressed in parts of Lahaina, many lots remain empty, and rebuilding projects are still underway.

Front Street, once a central gathering place lined with restaurants, shops and waterfront spaces, remains a stark reminder of both what was lost and the ongoing effort to rebuild.

As Lahaina continues to recover, visitors have slowly returned to West Maui, and portions of Front Street have reopened, bringing residents and tourists back to the area for the first time since the fire. However, much of the town remains under construction, reflecting the long road that still lies ahead.

Tori DeJournett / HPR The remains of various shops that once stood on Front Street three years after the Lahaina wildfire. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A sign reads "Government property - no trespassing" in front of an empty lot in Lahaina town. (July 10, 2026).

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Baldwin Home Museum was a recognizable landmark in the heart of Lahaina town. Now, it stands burnt and severely damaged three years after the 2023 Maui wildfires. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A metal fence keeps pedestrians from the grounds of the Old Lahaina Courthouse which remains under repair on Wharf Street in Lahaina. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A tourist takes a photo of the burnt Old Lahaina Courthouse on July 10, 2026.

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Lahaina Banyan Tree is still restricted to visitors with a fence that surrounds it. But, three years after the wildfires, it continues to grow back. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR Some benches remain covered at the Lahaina Banyan Tree three years after the wildfires. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Old Lahaina Fort was originally built in 1831 by Governor Hoapili with the support of Queen Kaʻahumanu to protect the town from riotous sailors. The fort was damaged in the 2023 wildfires but remains standing today. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Pioneer Inn was one of the oldest hotels in Lahaina. It was destroyed in the 2023 Lahaina fires. Now, a burnt anchor is all that remains of the historic hotel.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A melted playground at Lahaina's former King Kamehameha III Elementary School, located on Front Street. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR The former King Kamehameha III Elementary School, located at 611 Front St., still sits as an empty lot in Lahaina. Currently, students are attending classes at a temporary campus in Pulelehua. The school will be rebuilt at a 14-acre Kuʻia site below the Lahaina Bypass.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Construction and cleanup efforts are underway in Lahaina town three years after the deadly 2023 Maui wildfires. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A sign from Nā 'Aikāne o Maui, one of the organizations working to restore the historic and cultural sites in the Lahaina Royal Complex. Fresh water has begun naturally flowing back to some of these areas after the 2023 Lahaina wildfires. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A burned-out mailbox in front of a lot where a home once stood. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A house that is under construction is seen in Lahaina on July 10, 2026, nearly three years after wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes.

Tori DeJournett / HPR The underground level of the parking garage next to Lahaina Shores Beach Resort on Front Street flooded after the 2023 Lahaina wildfires. The garage's water diversion system failed during the wildfire, leaving water to return naturally to the area. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Lahaina Lighthouse three years after the 2023 wildfires. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR At the end of 2025, Lahaina town near the harbor reopened for limited daytime access, according to the County Office of Recovery. Signs lined a walking path for visitors to follow. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A view of Lahaina three years after the Maui wildfires on July 10, 2026.

Tori DeJournett / HPR The "Tear Drop of Lahaina" sculpture, located above the Lahaina Bypass, was built in 2024 to honor the lives lost in the 2023 wildfires. Two years later, it still stands. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A memorial near the Lahaina Bypass highway includes a cross and a photo of each of the August 2023 wildfire victims. (July 10, 2026)

Tori DeJournett / HPR A rock at the memorial near the Lahaina Bypass highway that says "Lahaina" and includes a hand-drawn heart. (July 10, 2026)

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