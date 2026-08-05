Photos: Scenes of Lahaina's restoration efforts 3 years after Maui fires

Three years after the Maui wildfires devastated Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023, rebuilding continues for the West Maui community.
The fire killed at least 102 people and destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and cultural landmarks. Along with the physical loss, the fire has displaced many families and disrupted long-standing community ties to homes, businesses and employment.
These photos, taken in July 2026, document snapshots of where recovery stands three years later. While some businesses have reopened and construction has progressed in parts of Lahaina, many lots remain empty, and rebuilding projects are still underway.
Front Street, once a central gathering place lined with restaurants, shops and waterfront spaces, remains a stark reminder of both what was lost and the ongoing effort to rebuild.
As Lahaina continues to recover, visitors have slowly returned to West Maui, and portions of Front Street have reopened, bringing residents and tourists back to the area for the first time since the fire. However, much of the town remains under construction, reflecting the long road that still lies ahead.
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