New law promotes Hawaiʻi's ocean economy, environmental stewardship

A new state law focuses on Hawaiʻi’s marine-related policies to help facilitate its ocean economy and properly steward its natural resources.

Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 2907 Monday, which declares Hawaiʻi an “ocean cluster,” joining other governments collaborating in the expansion of their marine-based economies, and opens the state to new funding and resources.

The bill notes Iceland, Norway, Singapore and some U.S. states that have declared themselves as ocean clusters have catalyzed job creation, technological improvements and collaboration.

House Majority Caucus Leader Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa, during the bill signing ceremony, said, “This legislation is about positioning Hawaiʻi to lead in marine science, ocean technology, aquaculture, sustainable fisheries, coastal resilience, and emerging industries that can create meaningful careers for local people while protecting the resources that define who we are as island people. It reflects our belief that thoughtful economic development and environmental stewardship can and should go together.”

The law also creates a task force to lead the development of the state’s “blue economy” and related policies, which it can recommend to local policymakers.

The world’s ocean-based economic output is anticipated to reach $3 trillion annually by the end of the decade, according to the measure.

The Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority, a state agency that supports more than 50 local aquaculture operations, itself generates $148 million annually.