Maui struggles to establish safe overnight areas for homeless communities

Maui County is continuing to fight to establish spaces for houseless individuals living in their cars to park overnight without worrying about sweeps and citations.

The Maui County Council granted funding for a Safe Parking Pilot Project in 2023. Following that decision, the council unanimously authorized a pilot program to designate specific areas that the county would manage under the project.

The lots would be used by those experiencing homelessness between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., meaning they could sleep overnight and then vacate the space in the morning.

Program Stalls

But despite funding and authorization being approved, the program has stalled.

The county’s Department of Human Concerns said there are a few locations being considered, but there have been subcontractor issues and residual impacts from the Kona low storms that have delayed the process.

“I know the community is frustrated and wants to see something done right now, and I want that too,” said Maggie Willis, DHC director. “And I can promise you that the people living in their cars and in these encampments want that too.”

Willis took on her new role less than 3 months ago, which she said has caused her to play a game of “catch-up” with the progress and status of the project. As it currently stands, DHC said it is reassessing the safety of one lot after it was hit by March’s storms, adding that it could take up to five months to assess and implement the necessary safety measures to get it ready for use.

A lack of urgency?

However, council members and residents are concerned that there isn't a sense of urgency.

Maui resident Tim Orden said people need to remember that the houseless community is filled with neighbors, colleagues, and family members.

“I’ve seen a lot of bureaucratic barriers come up today, and maybe people have forgotten what it would actually feel like if they were trying to live in their car and not feel safe,” Orden said. “You're just trying to get some sleep so that maybe you can get a leg up in the morning and try to get it together. We need to start feeling more about what it feels like so that there's a bigger sense of urgency about making this happen.”

Similar safe parking initiatives have been set up outside of Hawaiʻi as well. Karina O'Malley, the founder of a safe parking program in Washington, said she recently found out she had to repave one of the designated lots, but had no issue finding alternative temporary spaces to use.

“I was able to set up four alternative sites for folks, and currently all of my guests that were at my one site are in the four different spots around the local cities here, so I know how easy it is,” O'Malley said. “The urgency here is what is important … and helping people can't wait. So, let's figure out something faster and sooner, so we can help people while you work through all the issues with that longer-term site.”

Council member Gabe Johnson echoed her sentiments, stating he’s disappointed because it seems like nothing has happened since the funds were appropriated three years ago. He questioned the department’s choice to build a site from the ground up rather than looking for existing areas, like parking lots of churches and nonprofits.

“Here’s my question: is that helping with the sense of urgency that I feel this body has, that I feel this community has, that I feel the folks who need this have?” Johnson asked. “It just seems like we’re taking one step forward, two steps back.”

At the last council meeting, members pushed Willis and the department to come up with a concrete plan of action to tackle this situation immediately, rather than waiting the possible five months before the site is ready for use.

Another project update will be presented to the council at its July 27 meeting.