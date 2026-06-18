Help scientists understand the impact of Kīlauea's eruptions on your community

Geologists are asking for the community's help in mapping fallen particles of glass and rock from Kīlauea's eruption.

Kīlauea's eruptions are generally effusive, meaning that magma oozes out of vents and forms lava rivers and lakes. But Kīlauea's recent episodes have been more explosive, with lava fountains climbing hundreds of feet into the air.

During this fountaining, particles called tephra are ejected into the air, where they are carried by the wind across Hawaiʻi Island. Tephra has been documented miles away from the volcano, including as far north as Laupāhoehoe and as far west as Captain Cook.

A new online form allows residents to record their observations about where tephra is traveling.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Drew Downs said these reports will help scientists to understand the distribution of tephra in the wake of a volcanic episode.

"There's not a whole lot of research that's been done on tephra deposits from Hawaiʻi," Downs said.