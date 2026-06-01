Hawaiian Airlines ends free meal service, replaces with pre-order menu

Hawaiian Airlines will soon stop serving a complimentary meal to main cabin passengers on most flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S.

Starting July 1, the airline will have a pre-order menu featuring food from Maui chef and James Beard Award finalist Sheldon Simeon. It will include meals like mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, and corned beef hash with eggs.

“For me, food is about sharing where you're from and the people who shaped you,” Simeon said in a statement. “This menu is inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai‘i — comforting, familiar and full of heart. I’m excited to bring those dishes onboard so guests can experience a true taste of home, wherever they’re headed.”

Hawaiian Airlines Chef Sheldon Simeon holding his dish featuring mochiko chicken and garlic noodles, which will be one of the meal options on board Hawaiian Airlines flights.

Hawaiian Airlines said the ingredients will be prepared within 12 hours of each flight. The meals, which also include gluten-free and plant-based options, range from $10 to $17.

Two weeks before a passenger's flight, they will receive an email where they can view the menu and pre-order and pay ahead.

Passengers on flights between Honolulu and New York City will still receive a complimentary meal.

Alisa Onishi, the Managing Director of Hawai‘i Marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, said the goal of the transition was to give passengers more control over their dining options while also highlighting local flavors and ingredients.

“At the heart of this transformation is what has always defined Hawaiian Airlines: authentic Hawaiian hospitality,” Onishi said. “We’re still going to keep the authentic parts of our hospitality, free beverages, free local snacks, (and) the sweet treat at the end of the flight. We’re really proud to offer this new option in our main cabin for our guests to explore and enjoy a little more from our island home.”

Those that are a part of the Huakaʻi by Hawaiian loyalty program, or anyone who signs up by June 24, will receive their first two meals for free.