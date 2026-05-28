Some question if the JERA natural gas project will deliver meaningful savings

Japanese energy company JERA has taken the first steps in the regulatory process for its proposed natural gas project. But some are questioning whether natural gas could deliver meaningful savings.

The company wants to build a floating gas terminal off the coast of Barber's Point and a new gas-fired power plant in Campbell Industrial Park on Oʻahu. JERA claims that by burning natural gas instead of oil for power, it can save households 20% on their electricity bills every year.

Gov. Josh Green entered Hawaiʻi into an agreement with JERA last October. Affordability has been at the center of the Green administration's push for the JERA gas project. But Rick Rocheleau, the head of the Hawaiʻi Natural Energy Institute, says that this LNG project is unlikely to make a big dent in customers' bills either way.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.