'Historic' Maui County purchase of key West Maui water systems moves forward with agreement

Maui County is one step closer to purchasing significant West Maui water infrastructure. The county and Maui Land & Pineapple Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding that represents the first phase of the shift from private to public ownership of water systems in Olowalu and Launiupoko.



Mayor Richard Bissen calls the move “historic.”



“Acquiring water systems was a commitment made early on in administration, and this is the first step to make good on that promise,” said Bissen in an announcement. “We want to restore balance in our community. Part of that comes with making sure we have an adequate water supply that we can provide not only for homes being built, but for emergency response, for agriculture, for environmental users. This is a long-term generational resource.”

The agreement establishes the framework for the county's acquisition of multiple key water assets. If finalized, the purchase would transition drinking and irrigation systems in West Maui from 25% to 65% publicly owned. And after decades of private control, drinking water in West Maui would increase from 45% to 93% public stewardship.

“It's our honor to collaborate with the County on this historic milestone — strengthening water and housing security for current and future generations,” MLP CEO Race Randle said in a press release. “Maui County continues to demonstrate a holistic understanding of all elements of a water system – from critical watersheds to our streams, aquifers and wells.”

The potential acquisition would include a number of water assets. One is the Honokōhau Ditch System with ditch and associated tunnels, siphons, pipelines and key reservoirs. Another is a long-term ground lease for the Puʻu Kukui Watershed, an 8,661-acre watershed preserve area that captures rainfall and is a critical source for surface and groundwater systems in West Maui.

Four Honokōwai aquifer wells and three Honolua aquifer wells are also included, along with two proposed, new Honolua aquifer well sites. The negotiations encompass a proposed 50-acre, 120-million-gallon reservoir site to support the County's Mahinahina water treatment facility, and the Kahana Pump Station. An Upcountry existing well in Piʻiholo as well as some land assets and parcels are also part of the agreement, according to the county.

“This administration has remained focused on making sure that this water is treated as a public trust resource, not just for now, but for future generations,” said Bissen.



The memorandum of understanding is the culmination of about a year of negotiations, according to the county. But it’s not a done deal yet.

The purchase price of Maui Land & Pineapple's water systems will be set through a formal appraisals and assessments process. Conditions of the sale are still being negotiated, and the Maui County Council has to approve the final terms.